 
pakistan
Thursday Jan 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Pakistan to host next OIC session in March: FM Qureshi

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 06, 2022

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressing the inauguration session of a two-day International Seminar on the theme of “Combating Corruption in Islamabad on January 6, 2022. — APP
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressing the inauguration session of a two-day International Seminar on the theme of “Combating Corruption" in Islamabad on January 6, 2022. — APP

  • Meeting is scheduled to be held on March 22 and 23.
  • Qureshi says for the first time, March 23 parade will see participation from a large number of foreign ministers.
  • Govt plans to take foreign ministers to Nathiagali.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is gearing up to host the next Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting of foreign ministers on March 22 and 23, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Thursday.

“March 23 parade for the first time in the history will see participation from a large number of foreign ministers of the Muslim world,” he said while speaking at the inauguration session of a two-day International Seminar on the theme of “Combating Corruption – A Prerequisite for the full enjoyment of all Human Rights and Sustainable Development".

Sharing details of the upcoming session, the minister said the government is planning to take the foreign ministers to Nathiagali to show them the beauty of Pakistan.

Qureshi said that the 17th Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of OIC, which was held in December, provided a ray of hope to the Afghan people.

He hoped that the meeting scheduled for March will be meaningful as well.

'Fighting corruption is top priority of govt'

During the ceremony, he presented an actionable way forward for the OIC group in curbing corruption and realising the human rights agenda through the creation of an inter-governmental committee, establishment of an OIC protocol, and mechanism for mutual legal assistance, reviewing unequal investment treaties, and formation of a global beneficial ownership registry.

The minister said that in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, fighting corruption and ensuring the protection of all human rights were the top priorities of the present government.

Qureshi said that corruption is an obstacle in realising all human rights — civil, political, economic, social and cultural — as well as the right to development.

“It strikes at the roots of good governance and democracy. It erodes public trust in the legitimacy of state institutions, undermines the rule of law, and violates the values of transparency, accountability, justice and fair play,” he added.

With additional input from APP

More From Pakistan:

Shah Mehmood Qureshi appointed as PTI’s vice-chairman

Shah Mehmood Qureshi appointed as PTI’s vice-chairman

Bilawal announces 'long march' against govt from Feb 27

Bilawal announces 'long march' against govt from Feb 27
President Alvi tests COVID-19 positive for the second time

President Alvi tests COVID-19 positive for the second time
Senate body sheds light on Karachi's illegal gas connections

Senate body sheds light on Karachi's illegal gas connections
Karachi: Nasla Tower demolition process begins, seven floors razed

Karachi: Nasla Tower demolition process begins, seven floors razed

Next three months 'important' for PTI govt: PM Imran Khan

Next three months 'important' for PTI govt: PM Imran Khan
Shocking facts in ECP's report have exposed Imran Khan's wrongdoing: Maryam

Shocking facts in ECP's report have exposed Imran Khan's wrongdoing: Maryam
In a first, EVMs to be used in Islamabad mayor polls, says science minister

In a first, EVMs to be used in Islamabad mayor polls, says science minister
Karachiites complain about private labs in DHA taking money for COVID-19 vaccine

Karachiites complain about private labs in DHA taking money for COVID-19 vaccine
Nawaz not ready to be a part of any deal, movement: Rana Sanaullah

Nawaz not ready to be a part of any deal, movement: Rana Sanaullah
A touching story about Shoaib Akhtar's love for his mom

A touching story about Shoaib Akhtar's love for his mom
Police recover four minor girls abducted from Lahore's factory area

Police recover four minor girls abducted from Lahore's factory area

Latest

view all