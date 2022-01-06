 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘under pressure’ following 2020 Archewell figures

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 06, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently under pressure over the current figures of the 2020 Archewell findings.

Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe made this claim during his interview with OK! Magazine. 

There he was quoted saying, "What we’ll see this year is Harry and Meghan really throwing their heart and soul into achieving what they want to achieve with Archewell because now that the figures for 2020 are in the public domain, a very close eye will be kept on how successful they are this year in promoting and raising the coffers of Archewell."

Mr Larcombe also went on to address the “added pressure” Achewell figures place on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

He even went on to add, "It’s the kind of publicity that they certainly would not want and the other thing is, if you were to publish similar figures for Harry and Meghan’s private income for the same period, we were lead to believe it is in the tens of millions of pounds. So if their focus has been on having enough money to become financially independent as they said, they’ve achieved that."

Before concluding Mr Larcombe admitted, "If they really want to prove their authenticity as a power couple doing good then the focus needs to be more one raising money for charity rather than the Sussex family coffers."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan King shares sweet note about love after split from Joe Biden's nephew Cuffe Owens

Meghan King shares sweet note about love after split from Joe Biden's nephew Cuffe Owens
John Legend promises fans nostalgic ‘Love in Las Vegas’ Residency

John Legend promises fans nostalgic ‘Love in Las Vegas’ Residency
Kim Kardashian shares a glimpse of her romantic getaway with Pete Davidson in new sizzling pic

Kim Kardashian shares a glimpse of her romantic getaway with Pete Davidson in new sizzling pic
Nicolas Cage remises over the horse that wanted to kill him: 'I got PTSD'

Nicolas Cage remises over the horse that wanted to kill him: 'I got PTSD'
Cameron Diaz pens ‘passionate and deep’ tribute for Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz pens ‘passionate and deep’ tribute for Benji Madden
Amber Heard still enjoys her ex Elon Musk's precious gift Tesla

Amber Heard still enjoys her ex Elon Musk's precious gift Tesla
Tristan Thompson’s infidelity ‘was the final straw’ for Khloé Kardashian: source

Tristan Thompson’s infidelity ‘was the final straw’ for Khloé Kardashian: source
Rihanna to tie the knot as beau A$AP Rocky ‘can’t imagine life without her’

Rihanna to tie the knot as beau A$AP Rocky ‘can’t imagine life without her’
Prince William kicks off search for eco-innovators for 2022 Earthshot Prize

Prince William kicks off search for eco-innovators for 2022 Earthshot Prize
Meghan Markle came to UK to outshine the Queen but failed: report

Meghan Markle came to UK to outshine the Queen but failed: report
Khloé Kardashian ‘unable to accept’ Tristan Thompson’s paternity findings

Khloé Kardashian ‘unable to accept’ Tristan Thompson’s paternity findings
Sundance Film Festival goes fully virtual amid fresh COVID-19 wave

Sundance Film Festival goes fully virtual amid fresh COVID-19 wave

Latest

view all