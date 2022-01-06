Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘under pressure’ following 2020 Archewell figures

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently under pressure over the current figures of the 2020 Archewell findings.



Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe made this claim during his interview with OK! Magazine.

There he was quoted saying, "What we’ll see this year is Harry and Meghan really throwing their heart and soul into achieving what they want to achieve with Archewell because now that the figures for 2020 are in the public domain, a very close eye will be kept on how successful they are this year in promoting and raising the coffers of Archewell."

Mr Larcombe also went on to address the “added pressure” Achewell figures place on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

He even went on to add, "It’s the kind of publicity that they certainly would not want and the other thing is, if you were to publish similar figures for Harry and Meghan’s private income for the same period, we were lead to believe it is in the tens of millions of pounds. So if their focus has been on having enough money to become financially independent as they said, they’ve achieved that."

Before concluding Mr Larcombe admitted, "If they really want to prove their authenticity as a power couple doing good then the focus needs to be more one raising money for charity rather than the Sussex family coffers."