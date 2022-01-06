 
pakistan
Thursday Jan 06 2022
PAC adjourns meeting due to absence of NAB chairman

Thursday Jan 06, 2022

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Javed Iqbal. — APP/File
  • In-camera session of the PAC put off by Rana Tanveer Hussain due to absence of NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal.
  • Reason for not attending was revealed by letter which said that premier asked chairman not to appear before any committee.
  • Chairman says that "in-camera session was called upon request of NAB’s chairman".

ISLAMABAD: An in-camera session of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was held under the chairmanship of Rana Tanveer Hussain which was adjourned due to the absence of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Javed Iqbal.

The reason for Iqbal not attending the Parliamentary committee meeting was revealed through a letter that was written to the secretary of the assembly.

The letter claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved that the director-general would represent chairman NAB before the PAC and the  Constitutional and Statutory Bodies.

PAC chairman Rana Tanveer said that he would “write to the Cabinet Division for the verification of the NAB’s letter,” adding that the committee will accept the letter if the rules allow the prime minister to choose the DG in place of the chairman.

The members of the committee said that NAB would brief the meeting in front of everyone.

The chairman also said that the in-camera session was called upon the request of the NAB’s chairman as he had given him some “sensitive information”.

He further stated that the government should not stop the NAB chairman from being answerable.

