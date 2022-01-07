 
Friday Jan 07 2022
Tree named after Leonardo DiCaprio

Friday Jan 07, 2022

Tree named after Leonardo DiCaprio

Scientists have named a tree after Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio.

According to BBC, the scientists at the Royal Botanic Gardens in London say they wanted to honour the “Titanic” actor for his help in saving a rainforest from logging.

The tree that is new to science has been given the official name, Uvariopsis dicaprio and it grows only in the Cameroon forest in Central Africa.

The BBC report said that a campaign to stop loggers being allowed into the biodiverse forest was picked up by DiCaprio who posted about it to his millions of followers on social media.

Meanwhile, Leonardo’s new film “Don’t look Up” is setting up new records on Netflix.

