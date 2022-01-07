 
Showbiz
Friday Jan 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Sajal Aly turned down big budget Hollywood movie for its 'bold' scene

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 07, 2022

Sajal Aly spills she had to turn down a Hollywood movie for the sake of her values.

Speaking to Maliha Rehman in a recent interview, Sajal revealed that she got offered a key role in the movie which she had to reject due to it's 'one bold scene.'

"If an actor is lucky, he or she gets offered more international work but, regardless, I would never turn my back on my own industry. All the international work that has come my way has been because those filmmakers had seen my work in Pakistan. And when I go abroad, I do so as a Pakistani. I want to keep contributing and giving back to my industry with the work that I do," shared Sajal.

She continued, “I was also offered the title role in another Hollywood movie and the story was very exciting". "However, there was a single, very bold scene in the movie that I knew I couldn’t do.”

Speaking on the possibility of using a body-double, Sajal added: “Even if I managed to do so, the people of my country would have connected that scene with me. I wouldn’t want to disillusion them like that.”

