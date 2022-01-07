 
Showbiz
Friday Jan 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Irrfan Khan’s birth anniversary: wife Sutapa Sikdar recalls heart-touching moments

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 07, 2022

Irrfan Khan’s birth anniversary: wife Sutapa Sikdar recalls heart-touching moments
Irrfan Khan’s birth anniversary: wife Sutapa Sikdar recalls heart-touching moments

The late actor, Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar recalled some heart-touching moments spent with the star on what would have been his 55th birthday.

During her conversation with Pinkvilla, Sikdar talked about her marriage with Khan. She revealed, “He never made me feel special. I knew I was. He couldn’t imagine his life without me. It doesn’t sound humble but for many years, he was scared that I’d get bored and leave him.”

Sikdar also told the outlet that she preferred calling her marriage as a ‘union’ as she expressed, “No marriage can ensure compatibility, understanding, and willingness to stay together. So, I call it a union."

"Marriage is a social norm while union is between two people, who are willing to risk their life, be themselves and stay together. Initially, our marriage had many loopholes. But our union won always," she added.

The Life of Pi star died of cancer on April 29, 2020.

More From Showbiz:

Sunny Leone hilariously admits being only ‘fool’ in film industry: Watch

Sunny Leone hilariously admits being only ‘fool’ in film industry: Watch
Katrina Kaif was challenged to sing romantic song outside Salman Khan's house

Katrina Kaif was challenged to sing romantic song outside Salman Khan's house
Sajal Aly turned down big budget Hollywood movie for its 'bold' scene

Sajal Aly turned down big budget Hollywood movie for its 'bold' scene
Hiba Bukhari makes ethereal Nikkah bride in all-white ensemble

Hiba Bukhari makes ethereal Nikkah bride in all-white ensemble
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wish Isabelle Kaif on her birthday

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wish Isabelle Kaif on her birthday

Anushka Sharma as dusky cricketer Jhulan Goswami fails to impress netizens

Anushka Sharma as dusky cricketer Jhulan Goswami fails to impress netizens
Inside Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s New Year celebrations with Rahul Dravid

Inside Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s New Year celebrations with Rahul Dravid
Aamir Ali, Sanjeeda Shaikh get divorced after 9 years of marriage

Aamir Ali, Sanjeeda Shaikh get divorced after 9 years of marriage
Pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in vintage black T-shirt

Pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in vintage black T-shirt
Anushka Sharma's 'Chakda Xpress' trailer receives thumps up from Ranveer Singh

Anushka Sharma's 'Chakda Xpress' trailer receives thumps up from Ranveer Singh

AR Rahman’s son wishes dad with ‘Avengers Endgame’ reference, ‘I love you 3000’

AR Rahman’s son wishes dad with ‘Avengers Endgame’ reference, ‘I love you 3000’
Kapil Sharma reveals having to pay Rs.9 Lakh post ‘drunk tweet’ to Narendra Modi

Kapil Sharma reveals having to pay Rs.9 Lakh post ‘drunk tweet’ to Narendra Modi

Latest

view all