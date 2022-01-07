What Babar Azam's father had to say after skipper won PCB's top cricketer award

— Insta screen grab/Twitter

Babar Azam receives praise from father Azam Siddiqui on bagging PCB's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2021 award.

Father compliments Pakistan team's hard work in Instagram post.

I am as thrilled for Muhammad Rizwan, Hassan Ali, and Shaheen Shah Afridi as I am for Babar: father.



On earning the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) ODI Cricketer of the Year 2021 award, skipper Babar Azam received a message from his father, Azam Siddiqui, on Friday.

Babar's father posted a photo of the national captain on his Instagram which accompanied a long note in which he complimented all of the award-winning players of the Pakistan team.



"I am as thrilled for Muhammad Rizwan, Hassan Ali, and Shaheen Shah Afridi winning the awards as I am for Babar," stated Siddiqui.

He continued: "It is not because Babar is my son — and also the captain — but if we put Babar aside, I can still say with confidence that the Pakistan team is quickly becoming the best team in the world Inshallah."

Admiring the "unity" among the players, Siddiqui said that one of the reasons why Pakistan team is excelling is that there are good players that play "in unity, with honesty and have trust among each other".

"By Allah's grace, this young team will win a lot of matches for Pakistan," he added.

While praising the squad, Siddiqui also wrote about how the young and old in the team have friendly ties and defend each other.



"They joke around and make merry off the field and when they get onto the field, they do so with the determination to win. They encourage each other even when they lose," he said.

He said that the senior players' cordial demeanor with youngsters, the attitude of the management and, above all, the full collaboration and authority of the PCB in every aspect has lifted the spirits of the entire crew.

"Inshallah, this team, which has made the impossible possible, will continue to win more matches and series."

The PCB announced the winners in various categories for the 2021 Awards yesterday, with Mohammad Rizwan being named Most Valuable Player and Best T20 International Cricketer of the Year, Babar Azam being named ODI Cricketer of the Year, and Shaheen Shah Afridi being named Most Influential Player of the Year.