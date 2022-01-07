 
Friday Jan 07 2022
Love from across the border: MS Dhoni sends signed IPL jersey to Haris Rauf

Friday Jan 07, 2022

Pakistan's right arm pacer Haris Rauf — AFP

Pakistan's right arm pacer Haris Rauf on Friday thanked former Indian skipper, MS Dhoni, for sending him a signed Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) jersey.

Rauf, who has been a regular member of Pakistan's white-ball team ever since making his debut in 2020, took to his official Twitter account and expressed his joy and happiness upon receiving the signed jersey from one of the game's finest captains.

He tweeted: "The legend and captain cool MS Dhoni has honoured me with this beautiful gift his shirt. The '7' still winning hearts through his kind and goodwill gestures."

Pacer Rauf also thanked CSK team manager Russell Radhakrishnan for his support.

"@russcsk specially Thank you so much for kind support," he tweeted.

While reacting to Rauf's post, Russell on his Twitter account replied: "When our captain @msdhoni promises, he delivers, glad you love it champ."

It is pertinent to mention that Rauf has played 34 T20Is for Pakistan and has taken 41 wickets at an average of 24.60, while in eight ODIs, he has taken 14 scalps. 

