Islamabad: Roof of Parliament lodges leaks after rainfall

ISLAMABAD: The roofs of Parliament lodges began to leak on Friday as intermittent rain continued in the Federal Capital, Geo News reported.



Moderate to light showers continued in Islamabad which led to the leakage of the roofs.

Shedding light on the situation, Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) member of National Assembly Shazia Sobia said that several complaints had been lodged against the issue.

"If public representatives are facing such kind of issues, imagine the condition of a common man," she said.

It’s worth mentioning here that last year in August, PPP MNA Shahida Rehmani had complained about a rat that had bitten her while she was asleep at her residence at the Parliament Lodges.

