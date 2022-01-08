 
Saturday Jan 08 2022
Vicky Kaushal shows off his muscles in new post-workout pic: See

Saturday Jan 08, 2022

B-Town actor Vicky Kaushal is receiving bizarre comments after he posted a post-workout picture of himself on social media.

The Raazi actor took to Instagram on Friday to share a glimpse of his stretched muscles, leaving fans mocking around his snap by asking him not to post such pictures since he is a married man.

In the picture, Vicky could be seen standing in dim light, flaunting his post-workout pump. Meanwhile, fans started teasing him in the comment section and dropped quite weird comments.

One fan wrote, “Stop posting thirst traps now, we know you’re married,”

Another one wrote, “Bhai bhabhi kaisi hai (Brother, how is sister-in-law)”.

Another user cheekily referred to Vicky’s iconic statement from his debut film Masaan--‘Yeh dukh kaahe khatm nahi hota (Why doesn’t this sadness end)’--and commented, "Ab dukh khatam ho gaya hoga (Now the sadness must have ended)."

On the work front, Vicky has just returned to work, beginning the shoot for an undisclosed upcoming project. 

