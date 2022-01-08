 
Saturday Jan 08 2022
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo shares emotional tribute for late Kim Mi-soo: see pics

Saturday Jan 08, 2022

BLACKPINK singer Jisoo recently shared an emotional post to recall her late Snowdrop co-star Kim Mi-soo.

Taking to her Instagram on January 7, the 27-year-old K-pop idol dropped multiple snaps with Mi-soo. The late actor played the role of Jisoo’s roommate in the drama.

To remember their swoon-worthy moments, Jisoo captioned the photograph, “My beloved Room 207.”

Meanwhile, drama's male lead actor Jung Hae-in also paid a tribute to the late star.

Mi-soo has starred in many hit dramas including Hi Bye Mama, Hellbound and Yumi’s Cells. She also appeared in two movies - Memories and Kyungmi’s World.

Earlier this week, her agency confirmed that that Mi-soo ‘suddenly’ passed away on January 5 at age of 29. 

The statement read: “Kim suddenly left us on Jan. 5. The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness.”

“We sincerely ask you to refrain from making up rumors or speculative reports so that the bereaved family, who are in shock and grief-stricken, can reverently commemorate the deceased,” it added.

