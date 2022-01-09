 
pakistan
Sunday Jan 09 2022
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Tiger, leopard cubs stolen from private zoo in Karachi

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Sunday Jan 09, 2022

A file photo of a tiger and leopard.
  • A one-month-old leopard cub and an eight-month-old baby tiger have reportedly been stolen from a private zoo in Karachi.
  • The police have registered a case and launched investigations into the robbery.
  • A supervisor was also absent from his duty from 3 am on the night the robbery took place, says the veterinary doctor.   

KARACHI: A one-month-old leopard cub and an eight-month-old baby tiger were allegedly stolen from a private zoo in Karachi in Gadap, it emerged Sunday morning.

The Gadap police have registered a case on the complaint of Dr Shahid Jalil, a vet at the zoo, and an investigation has started into the robbery, Daily Jang reported. 

The doctor told the police that when he had arrived at work on January 6 and checked the cages of the animals, the cubs of a tiger and jaguar were missing.

When the closed-circuit television camera footage of the zoo was checked, the night supervisor was absent from duty from 3am, the vet told the police. The doctor was of the view that the night supervisor was involved in the robbery.

The police officials said that they were conducting raids to arrest the suspect and recover the cubs.

