Kate Middleton birthday photos pay ode to THREE royal women: Report

Kate Middleton birthday photos pay ode to three royal women

Kate Middleton has dropped a series of stunning photos on the Cambridges official Instagram account to mark her birthday.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who turns 40 this Sunday, is garnering love for her new portraits as experts observe a subtle tribute to three famous royal women - the Queen, Princess Diana, and Queen Victoria.

Kate's new portrait is photographed by renowned photographer Paolo Roversi, and her dresses are designed by Alexander McQueen.



Express.co.uk reports that Kate's earrings with her red dress Kate belong to the Queen's personal collection.



Her leftward-looking expression on the other hand is inspired by Queen Victoria.

In addition, Kate can also be seen to have paid tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana in the portraits as she wears the Sapphire ring that once belonged to mother-in-law.