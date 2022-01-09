National Portrait Gallery thrilled to welcome Kate Middleton’s new portraits into its collection

Britain’s National Portrait Gallery is thrilled to welcome the new portraits of Kate Middleton into its collection after it was revealed that the Duchess of Cambridge’s new three portraits will be on display there.



The Duchess of Cambridge delighted her millions of royal fans with stunning new portraits as she celebrates her 40th birthday today.

The first new portrait was shared on the official Twitter and Instagram handles of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge late on Saturday night.

It was posted with caption, “Delighted to share a new portrait of The Duchess ahead of her 40th birthday tomorrow.”

It also revealed that in honour of the future queen’s birthday, three portraits of Kate Middleton will be on display in London’s National Portrait Gallery.

“This is one of three new portraits which will enter the permanent collection of the @nationalportraitgallery, of which The Duchess is Patron.”

In another post, it was also disclosed, “These new portraits which have been released to mark the 40th will be shown in the community in three meaningful places: Berkshire, St Andrews, and Anglesey, as part of the @NPGLondon nationwide ‘Coming Home’ exhibition, ahead of the Gallery reopening in 2023.”

The stunning photos were taken at Kew Gardens in November by fashion photographer Paolo Roversi.