Jennifer Lopez starrer ‘The Mother’ shoot postponed due to Covid-19

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases makers have delayed the overseas shooting of Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming movie The Mother.

According to People, Lopez's new film is the latest Hollywood production that has been put on hold.

While the majority of the project has been shot in Canada, where the Hustlers actor was filming scenes prior to the new year.

The period film, based on the life of an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her daughter while escaping hazardous assailants is set to premiere in 2022.

The film also stars Joseph Fiennes, Gael García Bernal, and Omari Hardwick, per Variety.

Despite this temporary setback, Lopez's second upcoming film, Marry Me, is still scheduled for release on February 11.

For unversed, Jennifer Lopez was also photographed departing Spain on Saturday night after filming her upcoming movie The Mother was momentarily halted due to a COVID-19 outbreak.