Murtaza Wahab hints at strict measures to deal with COVID-19 fifth wave

KARACHI: Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Administrator Murtaza Wahab has hinted at resorting to strict measures in order to limit the coronavirus cases increasing with every passing day in Karachi as the country battle to contain the spread of the Omicron variant.

In a statement issued on Monday, Wahab said that there has been a rapid surge in coronavirus cases in the last two weeks. He said that the government is reviewing the situation and data of the latest cases.

"If the citizens don't want strict decisions to be made, they should cooperate with the government," Wahab said.

He urged the citizens to get vaccinated and follow the standard operating procedures.

The administrator said that the situation may remain normal if the pressure of patients doesn't weigh down the hospitals.



However, the government will make decisions keeping the ground realities in view, he added.

Meanwhile, the provincial health department data suggested that the average positivity ratio of Karachi remained 9.96% during the last one week while the average positivity ratio of rest of the province remained 1.21%. As many as eight people succumbed to coronavirus in the province during this time.

Karachi's positivity ratio crosses 15%

Karachi saw an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with the virus positivity ratio recorded at more than 15%, officials from the Sindh health department said.

According to the head of Dow Diagnostic Research and Reference Laboratory (DDRRL), 87% of the patients were affected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19, of which 60% were women.

As the country witnesses the rapid spread of Omicron, the Sindh government has decided to start a door-to-door vaccination campaign from next week.

The Sindh health department has provided dozens of private hospitals and laboratories COVID-19 vaccines.

Health officials have warned against complacency, saying COVID-19 is also affecting fully vaccinated people, and in some cases those who have taken a booster shot too.