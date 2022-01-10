WATCH: Parrot kisses Maulana Tariq Jamil's forehead

 
A video of popular Pakistani religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil being kissed on the forehead by a parrot is doing the rounds on social media sites Twitter and Instagram.

The video was first shared on his Instagram account, in which he was seen using his mobile phone while sitting on a sofa with a cat in front of him and a parrot on his shoulder.

The parrot can be heard continuously squawking in the video and is seen kissing the forehead of Maulana Tariq Jamil at the end of the video, while the religious scholar laughs at the parrot's actions.

