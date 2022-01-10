Khloe Kardashian is using True’s pic to ‘distract’ from racism heresay, claim fans

Fans criticised Khloe Kardashian for using her three-year-old daughter, True’s photos to ‘distract’ netizens’ attention from the recent accusations.

Khloe dropped adorable snaps of her daughter on Instagram that are being called as a stunt to take attention off the alleged ‘racist’ video.

The 37-year-old socialite recently found herself engulfed in claims of making ‘racist’ remarks. An old video of the reality TV star re-surfaced on internet from Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The since-viral clip shows Khloe saying, “Hashtag fact, my baby is black. Hashtag I only like black (expletive). That's what I would say." She also says the n-word in the video.

Feeling hurt by her statements in the video, Reddit was bombarded with fans’ comments about her recent IG post. One user wrote, “Queue the 'use the kids to distract from scandals' trick."

Another user slammed Khloe, "True and her kitten are adorable, but I am just reminded of that theory where they post their kids after a scandal."

Meanwhile, in wake of the scandal, fans are also demanding Hulu to cancel the upcoming show, The Kardashians.