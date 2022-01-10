CJ Sindh High Court takes notice of alleged suicide of medical college student

Picture showing the silhouette of a woman — AFP

NAWABSHAH: Chief Justice of Sindh High Court Ahmed Ali Sheikh on Monday has taken notice of a newspaper story about the alleged suicide of a student after she was blackmailed by a man, Geo News reported.

The CJ has summoned deputy inspector-general (DIG) police Hyderabad and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dadu in person to be present in the court on January 13 along with the case report.

A student identified as Asmat Jamil became the victim of blackmailing when a person named Suman Solangi harassed her by faking a nikah Nama (marriage certificate).

According to police officials, the body of the student was recovered from her home which has been taken to the hospital for postmortem.

Police said that the victim's father Jamil Khalid Toor has filed a case against the suspects.

Asmat’s father further stated in the first information report (FIR) that his daughter was under severe mental stress and she had deposited ninety-thousand rupees in Solangi's account as he was threatening her.

The victim wrote a letter to her parents before taking her own life, in which she sought their forgiveness.