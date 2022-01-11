 
Showbiz
Tuesday Jan 11 2022
Anushka Sharma cuddles up to Virat Kohli in cute photo: See

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma warmly snuggled up with Virat Kohli in a heartwarming photo that she put on social media on Monday.

Ahead of their daughter Vamika’s birthday the Sultan actor took to Instagram and shared a cosy photo with her husband as they headed to bed early.

Sharing the selfie on Instagram Stories, the PK actor wrote, “Who goes to bed at 9:30?”

In the picture, Anushka could be seen donning a comfortable hoodie and snuggling up with Virat as they flashed a wide smile for the camera.

For unversed, Anushka and Virat are in South Africa with their daughter Vamika who turns one year older today.

Earlier Anushka announced her comeback in films with a cricket biopic, Chakda Xpress.

