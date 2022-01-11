 
Showbiz
Tuesday Jan 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Sara Ali Khan gives her two cents on social media trolls

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 11, 2022

Sara Ali Khan gives her two cents on social media trolls
Sara Ali Khan gives her two cents on social media trolls

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is currently enjoying the success of her latest release Atrangi Re and amidst all, she has touched upon the social media trolls with Hindustan Times.

In her most recent interview, the Kedarnath actor talked about her films and fans who have liked her work.

“It’s divine justice somehow that in 2020, the only good thing that happened (for me) was Atrangi Re, and 2021 ended with Atrangi, and I’m beginning 2022 talking to you about it”.

She further added, “I’ve realised that agar junta ka pyaar milna hota hai toh woh kahin bhi mil jaata hai.”

Sara, whose film Love Aaj Kal bombed at the box office, even dished on how she takes criticism in her stride.

“Ever since I was a child, I’ve really enjoyed criticism. Of course, I enjoy appreciation also, but I’ve realised early in my life that more than the happiness that successes give you, the learnings that failures give you teach you far more in life,” she shared.

While talking about the social media trolls, the Simmba actor said,

“If I’m being trolled for my work, it affects me, because I’m making films for the audiences. So if they’re not liking it, it’s a problem. But, if I’m being trolled for saying what I am being or being who I am, then I don’t really care. My mental peace doesn’t depend on what people say.”

More From Showbiz:

Man threatening to blow up Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat taken into police custody

Man threatening to blow up Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat taken into police custody
Ananya Panday shares her experience of working with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi

Ananya Panday shares her experience of working with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi

COVID-19: Sussanne Khan tests positive for Omicron variant

COVID-19: Sussanne Khan tests positive for Omicron variant
Lata Mangeshkar in ICU after Covid-19 diagnosis

Lata Mangeshkar in ICU after Covid-19 diagnosis
Sakina Samo boycotts 'The Crown' because of Humayun Saeed

Sakina Samo boycotts 'The Crown' because of Humayun Saeed
Saboor Aly reception dinner featured fun games and emotional speeches

Saboor Aly reception dinner featured fun games and emotional speeches
Anushka Sharma cuddles up to Virat Kohli in cute photo: See

Anushka Sharma cuddles up to Virat Kohli in cute photo: See
Ranbir Kapoor says ex-girlfriend used to 'break his awards' during fight

Ranbir Kapoor says ex-girlfriend used to 'break his awards' during fight
Sushmita Sen grooves with girls Renee & Alisah during her workout session

Sushmita Sen grooves with girls Renee & Alisah during her workout session

Congratulations pour in for Humayun Saeed as he joins the cast of ‘The Crown’

Congratulations pour in for Humayun Saeed as he joins the cast of ‘The Crown’
Priyanka Chopra,Parineeti Chopra Pay homage to ‘dad of the century’ Bob Saget

Priyanka Chopra,Parineeti Chopra Pay homage to ‘dad of the century’ Bob Saget
Tiger Shroff sends swoon-worthy birthday wish to Hrithik Roshan: 'lots of love sir'

Tiger Shroff sends swoon-worthy birthday wish to Hrithik Roshan: 'lots of love sir'

Latest

view all