Watch: Firdous Ashiq Awan celebrates birthday with family

Former special assistant to the prime minister on information and broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan talking to media in Islamabad on March 4,2020. — PID/File

A video of former special assistant to the prime minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan went viral on social media Tuesday.

In the video, Dr Awan could be seen celebrating her birthday in a very jolly mood, surrounded by her family and children in a room decorated with balloons.

The video was shared on her official Twitter account and people started pouring in their wishes.

Take a look at some of the reactions.

The video received more than 4,000 views in just a few hours after it was posted.