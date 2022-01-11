 
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Watch: Firdous Ashiq Awan celebrates birthday with family

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 11, 2022

Former special assistant to the prime minister on information and broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan talking to media in Islamabad on March 4,2020. — PID/File
A video of former special assistant to the prime minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan went viral on social media Tuesday.

In the video, Dr Awan could be seen celebrating her birthday in a very jolly mood, surrounded by her family and children in a room decorated with balloons.

The video was shared on her official Twitter account and people started pouring in their wishes.

Take a look at some of the reactions.

"Many, many happy returns of the day Dr Sahiba," a user wrote.

One of the users wrote: "Happy Birthday, madam always be happy and get enjoyment with children and family." 

"Happy Birthday to you Dr Sahiba. May u live long," said another user while sending her prayers.

The video received more than 4,000 views in just a few hours after it was posted. 

