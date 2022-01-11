 
Tuesday Jan 11 2022
If you wait too long, you won’t get married, Aiman Khan tells actresses

Tuesday Jan 11, 2022

Aiman Khan, in a recent talk show, said actresses should marry on time otherwise they remain unmarried
Pakistani TV star Aiman Khan thinks actresses should get married when it is time or they won’t get married at all.

Appearing on an online talk show with director Wajahat Rauf, Aiman was asked to comment on whether all actresses should get married early because of a lack of eligible guys.

To this, she replied, “Yes, they should get married. When it is time, get married…”

Aiman then went on to casually add, “I think the longer you take to get married, it just doesn’t happen then… I mean, there are so many actresses who are still unmarried.”

The 23-year-old herself tied the knot with fellow actor Muneeb Butt in 2018 at quite the early age of 20. Meanwhile, her sister Minal Khan got married to Ahsan Mohsin Ikram last year in September.

Watch: 



