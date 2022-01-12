SCBA to challenge lifetime disqualification in Supreme Court

A Pakistani lawyer (R) uses his mobile phone in front of the Supreme Court building in Islamabad on November 28, 2019. — AFP/File

SCBA finalises petition seeking termination of lifetime disqualification penalty against lawmakers.

Petition will be filed by SCBA and its president Ahsan Bhoon at Supreme Court.

Petition demands court to interpret articles 184 and 99 of Constitution.

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has finalised a petition on Tuesday seeking the termination of lifetime disqualification penalty against lawmakers, Geo News reported.

The petition in this regard will be filed by SCBA and its president Ahsan Bhoon in a personal capacity in the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP).

The content of the petition said that the rule for lifetime disqualification should only be applied to the extent of electoral disputes.

The petition further demanded the court interpret articles 184 and 99 of the Constitution, while it also asked to make the federal government a partner in this case.

It is pertinent to mention here that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen have been declared ineligible by the Supreme Court of Pakistan for lifetime disqualification.