 
Showbiz
Wednesday Jan 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Ananya Panday receives customized portrait from Gauri Khan: See pics

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 12, 2022

Ananya Panday receives customized portrait from Gauri Khan: See pics
Ananya Panday receives customized portrait from Gauri Khan: See pics

B-Town newbie Ananya Panday is giving her fans a look at the present she received from Gauri Khan.

The Liger actor recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of an artwork that was gifted to her by Gauri.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram stories, the Khaali Peeli actor captioned it, "Thank you Gauri aunty for making this for me," and added the 'Love it, stunning' and 'wow' stickers.

Ananya Panday has shared two pictures on Instagram Stories.
Ananya Panday has shared two pictures on Instagram Stories. 

In the photos, the 23-year-old actor is seen posing next to a colourful shape of a woman's face with vintage movie titles inscribed on patches of various colours.

Meanwhile, she also tied her hair in a bun in order to look like the silhouette. She also shared another picture to give a better view of the artwork.

For unversed, Ananya is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday, who is a close friend of Gauri's superstar husband Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh and Gauri's daughter Suhana Khan and son Aryan Khan are among Ananya's closest pals.

More From Showbiz:

Jannat Mirza schools Aiman Khan for commenting on her makeup: 'You have no right'

Jannat Mirza schools Aiman Khan for commenting on her makeup: 'You have no right'
Lata Mangeshkar 'stable' and 'recovering' from COVID-19, says niece

Lata Mangeshkar 'stable' and 'recovering' from COVID-19, says niece
If you wait too long, you won’t get married, Aiman Khan tells actresses

If you wait too long, you won’t get married, Aiman Khan tells actresses
Anushka Sharma shares unseen photo of daughter Vamika on first birthday

Anushka Sharma shares unseen photo of daughter Vamika on first birthday
Imran Abbas has a befitting reply to why Ahad Raza Mir skipped Saboor Aly's wedding

Imran Abbas has a befitting reply to why Ahad Raza Mir skipped Saboor Aly's wedding
‘Why to be so hateful?’ Ahmed Ali Butt supports Humayun Saeed for joining 'The Crown'

‘Why to be so hateful?’ Ahmed Ali Butt supports Humayun Saeed for joining 'The Crown'
Kristen Stewart once said she 'wants her baby to look like Hrithik Roshan’

Kristen Stewart once said she 'wants her baby to look like Hrithik Roshan’
Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi recover from coronavirus: ‘First two days were tough’

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi recover from coronavirus: ‘First two days were tough’
Man threatening to blow up Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat taken into police custody

Man threatening to blow up Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat taken into police custody
Ananya Panday shares her experience of working with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi

Ananya Panday shares her experience of working with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi

COVID-19: Sussanne Khan tests positive for Omicron variant

COVID-19: Sussanne Khan tests positive for Omicron variant
Lata Mangeshkar in ICU after Covid-19 diagnosis

Lata Mangeshkar in ICU after Covid-19 diagnosis

Latest

view all