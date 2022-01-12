 
Wednesday Jan 12 2022
Kim Kardashian feels Julia Fox is good for co-parenting future with Kanye West

Wednesday Jan 12, 2022

Kim Kardashian is happy to see estranged husband Kanye West romancing with Julia Fox.

As per TMZ, the 41-year-old thinks it's good that the rapper is smiling again and feels that Fox has had a good impact on him.

It is also reported that Kanye's new muse is a 'die-hard' fan of Kim's Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The mother-of-four thinks it is good for her co-parenting future with the rapper.

Julia is said to have been a fan of the since 2007 and recently spoke about Khloe Kardashian on her podcast Forbidden Fruits. In her show, Fox also advised Khloe Kardashian to move on from her cheating boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

