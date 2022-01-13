 
'The curious case of a cereal burglar': Thief cooks khichdi in middle of burglary

Thursday Jan 13, 2022

Representational image of khichdi — www.twitter.com/ashatadahal
  • Burgalar stops to cook khichdi in middle of a break-in.
  • Assam Police reports about incident on Twitter.
  • Neighbours call police as they knew that homeowners were away.

ASSAM: Khichdi has always been a source of pleasure to everyone but unfortunately it became injurious to a burglar's "well-being" as he stopped by to cook it in the middle of a break-in and was soon arrested for his absurdity. 

Details of the incident were shared on Twitter by the Assam Police, who disclosed that the thief was arrested. 

"The curious case of a cereal burglar!" wrote Assam Police on Twitter. "Despite its many health benefits, turns out, cooking Khichdi during a burglary attempt can be injurious to your well-being," NDTV quoted the police as saying.

"The burglar has been arrested and Guwahati Police is serving him some hot meals."  

In the absence of the homeowners, the thief broke into a house in Guwahati's Hengerabari area. Their neighbours got alerted as they heard noises from the kitchen when he started cooking. The thief was handed over to the police by the neighbours as they knew that homeowners were away.

