 
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Government seeks experts' opinion on Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 12, 2022

PML-N supremo and former prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif  — AFP
PML-N supremo and former prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif  — AFP

  • Sources say if experts declare sign of improvement in Nawaz Sharif's health, the govt will contact his physician.
  • AGP writes letter to Punjab govt in this regard.
  • Govt to take further action after seeking experts' opinion, sources say.

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday has asked for experts' opinions related to the medical reports of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Geo News reported, citing sources.

In the light of the federal cabinet’s decision, the attorney-general for Pakistan (AGP) has written a letter to the Punjab government directing it to receive an opinion from relevant experts regarding the medical reports of former premier Nawaz Sharif submitted in Lahore High Court (LHC) and assess whether his condition has improved.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif left for London in November 2019 following his illness as Prime Minister Imran Khan had granted permission to the former premier to go abroad for medical treatment.

Related items

According to the sources, the federal government will devise the next course of action to bring back Nawaz Sharif after seeking the opinion of concerned experts with regard to his health.

Sources said that if an expert declares a sign of improvement in Nawaz Sharif’s health, then the government will contact his physician.

Bringing Nawaz back

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said the federal cabinet had also decided to approach the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif as he was the guarantor for his brother, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's, return to Pakistan.

"It was not right of Nawaz Sharif to act regarding his health issues. And to bring him back, the federal cabinet has decided to approach the court," the information minister said.

Chaudhry claimed that Nawaz had "not undergone any medical treatment for the last 17 months," and the reports he sent — to prolong his stay in London — have been rejected by the Punjab government.

A timeline of Nawaz Sharif's case

  • On the night between October 21 and 22, 2019, Nawaz Sharif's condition deteriorated and he was shifted to a hospital.
  • On October 25, Nawaz Sharif was granted bail on medical grounds in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.
  • On October 26, Nawaz Sharif was granted interim bail on humanitarian grounds in the Al-Azizia reference.
  • On October 26, Nawaz Sharif suffered a mild heart attack, Punjab Health Minister Yasmeen Rashid confirmed the development.
  • On October 29, Nawaz Sharif's sentence was suspended for two months on medical grounds in the Al-Azizia reference.
  • He was discharged from Nawaz Sharif Services Hospital and was shifted to Jati Umra.
  • On November 8, Shahbaz Sharif requested the Interior Ministry to remove Nawaz Sharif's name from the Exit Control List (ECL).
  • On November 12, the federal cabinet gave Nawaz Sharif conditional permission to leave the country.
  • On November 14, the PML-N challenged the condition of indemnity bond in the Lahore High Court.
  • On November 16, the Lahore High Court allowed Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment.
  • On November 19, 2019, Nawaz Sharif left for London for his treatment.

More From Pakistan:

Hareem Shah denies carrying money to UK after FIA launches money-laundering probe

Hareem Shah denies carrying money to UK after FIA launches money-laundering probe

SBP issues Rs100 coin to commemorate UET Lahore's 100th anniversary

SBP issues Rs100 coin to commemorate UET Lahore's 100th anniversary
'Don't make yourself controversial,' Fazl tells ECP

'Don't make yourself controversial,' Fazl tells ECP
PM Imran Khan seeks report on Islamabad harassment case

PM Imran Khan seeks report on Islamabad harassment case
There's a crisis in every decade, ours is Imran Khan: Bilawal Bhutto

There's a crisis in every decade, ours is Imran Khan: Bilawal Bhutto
Tourists' ban on travel to Murree extended

Tourists' ban on travel to Murree extended
Justice Umar Ata Bandial to take oath as 28th chief justice on Feb 2: sources

Justice Umar Ata Bandial to take oath as 28th chief justice on Feb 2: sources
Tsunami threat looms over Makran coast, Karachi: NTC

Tsunami threat looms over Makran coast, Karachi: NTC
Canada advises citizens to exercise 'high degree of caution' during travel to Pakistan

Canada advises citizens to exercise 'high degree of caution' during travel to Pakistan
SC declares Gutter Baghicha’s 200-acre land allotment to KMC Society illegal

SC declares Gutter Baghicha’s 200-acre land allotment to KMC Society illegal
Pakistanis not financially prepared for life after retirement: survey

Pakistanis not financially prepared for life after retirement: survey

Latest

view all