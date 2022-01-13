 
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announce their engagement

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox on Wednesday announced their engagement.

Taking to Instagram, the Cleveland rapper shared a video and revealed that the Hollywood actress said "yes" .

Posting a video of their engagement rings, the singer wrote, "yes, in this life and every life” beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me. i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."

The "Transformers" actress shared a video which MGK going down on one  knee to propose.

Megan Fox started dating MGK after split from former husband Brian Austin Green.

