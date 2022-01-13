Taapsee Pannu sends hugs to ‘brave-beings' for spreading love on social media

Taapsee Pannu has garnered a massive love for her stunning performance in diverse and challenging movies and now she is winning over hearts with her positive messages on social media.

The virtual-verse, as the Thappad actor said, keeps buzzing with scandals and online hate every other day. Opening up on the prevalent negativity on social media, the 34-year-old actor lauded the 'brave and rare' beings who managed to spread happiness.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Pannu wrote, “The hate on this virtual-verse is so deeply and easily prevalent in comparison to the love shown, which makes me wonder, being compassionate here must be an act of ‘the Brave n Rare’.”

“So to everyone who has been strong enough here to hold on to love and happiness…. BIG HUG,” she added.

On work front, Pannu will next be seen starring in upcoming films Looop Lapeta, Shabaash Mithu, Blurr and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan.

