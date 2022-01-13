Zayn Malik reacts to Indian fans arranging a meal drive on his birthday

Zayn Malik's fans marked his birthday by sending medical meals to those in need. Here's what he had to say

Zayn Malik turned 29 on January 12 and fans in India marked his big day by arranging donations to send out medical meals for those in need, and much to their surprise, their sweet gesture was noticed by the Pillowtalk singer!

Late on Wednesday, Zayn took to his Instagram stories to reshare a post from a fan account named @zaynie4u which showed them handing out meals to those in need in government hospitals on behalf of the singer as part of his birthday project.





“We have so far donated more than 100 medical meals to people in need who are admitted in government hospitals,” ‘Shelly’ the account owner explained in the caption.

“What started as a Zayn's birthday project turned out to be so much bigger than that. I'm proud and grateful to everyone who participated,” they added.

Responding to the food drive, the Nobody is Listening hitmaker lauded the effort, saying, “This is incredible. So proud of you guys – makes me happy. You’re the best.”

See here:



