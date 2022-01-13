Toxic liquor kills 14 in Sindh

Image showing four bottles of an alcoholic beverage. — Reuters/File

Nine casualties were reported in Tando Allahyar, while Tando Adam witnessed five deaths, per reports.

Police arrest suspect identified as Bachal Magsi, allegedly involved in making toxic liquor.

Families of victims demanded police take action against selling of toxic liquor.

HYDERABAD: At least 14 people lost their lives on Thursday after drinking poisonous, bootlegged liquor in district Tando Allahyar and Tando Adam of Sindh, Geo News reported.

According to the police, seven more people died of drinking toxic liquor in Tando Allahyar as the death toll reached nine in the district.

As per Commissioner Hyderabad Abbas Ali, a total of 14 people lost their lives due to alcohol poisoning, of which nine casualties were reported in Tando Allahyar, while Tando Adam witnessed five deaths.

Police have arrested the suspect, identified as Bachal Magsi, allegedly involved in making toxic liquor, commissioner Hyderabad said.

On the other hand, local sources revealed that more than 20 people have died of alcohol poisoning, although an actual number of casualties are hidden as victims avoid registering a case at the police station.

Families of the victims demanded police take action against the selling of toxic liquor.