 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Ali Zafar and Gul Panra's track 'Larsha Pekhawar' becomes most watched Pakistani song of 2021

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 13, 2022

Ali Zafar and Gul Panras track Larsha Pekhawar becomes most watched Pakistani song of 2021

Pakistani renowned singers Ali Zafar and Gul Panra's collaborative track 'Larsha Pekhawar' has garnered more than 52 million views on YouTube, making it the most watched Pakistani song of 2021.

'Larsha Pekhawar', the refreshing version of the classic Pashto song which released on September 22, trended number one on the video streaming website for around five weeks in Sept and October.

Celebrated singer Atif Aslam's track "Rafta Rafta", featuring actress Sajal Ali, has racked in over 41 million views to take the second spot on the video streaming platform. The video, released in July 2021, was filmed in Skardu.

Ali Zafar's rendition of the iconic Naat 'Balaghal Ula Be Kamalihi' was the third most viewed video of 2021 with 32 million hits. The video shows the beautiful aerial view of the majestic Baadshahi Mosque.

While, Atif Aslam's rendition of renowned kalaam 'Mustafa Jaane Rehmat' hit over 22 million views to stay at fourth on the list.

Young Stunners' track 'Why Not Meri Jaan' also created quite the stir online it attracted more than 15 million views.

Ali Zafar and Gul Panras track Larsha Pekhawar becomes most watched Pakistani song of 2021

Farhan Saeed's 'Na Cher Malanga Nu', Asim Azhar's 'Yaad', Bilal Saeed's 'Mitti Da Khadona' and Sahir Ali Bagga and Alizeh Shah's 'Badnamiyan' were among the top ten Pakistani tracks released in 2021.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth responds to public outrage in Prince Andrew’s royal title row: 'He's private'

Queen Elizabeth responds to public outrage in Prince Andrew’s royal title row: 'He's private'
Prince Andrew accused of ‘damaging Royal Family’ beyond repair’: report

Prince Andrew accused of ‘damaging Royal Family’ beyond repair’: report
Meghan's father claims she 'has had some dealings with Andrew', urges her to help US cops in Virginia's case

Meghan's father claims she 'has had some dealings with Andrew', urges her to help US cops in Virginia's case
Demi Lovato unveils first-ever look into new head tattoo

Demi Lovato unveils first-ever look into new head tattoo
Nick Cannon reveals truth behind Lupus Battle: ‘I’m grateful’

Nick Cannon reveals truth behind Lupus Battle: ‘I’m grateful’
Kim Kardashian ‘forgot how to love’ before Pete Davidson relationship: source

Kim Kardashian ‘forgot how to love’ before Pete Davidson relationship: source
Rapper Young Dolph’s murder suspects arrested, indicted

Rapper Young Dolph’s murder suspects arrested, indicted

Prince William, Prince Charles 'incredibly angry' at Prince Andrew over sex abuse case

Prince William, Prince Charles 'incredibly angry' at Prince Andrew over sex abuse case

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly 'copy' Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's proposal, think fans

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly 'copy' Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's proposal, think fans
Prince Andrew could raise £10m from Swiss chalet to settle sex abuse case

Prince Andrew could raise £10m from Swiss chalet to settle sex abuse case

Kate Middleton gives her heart to a little angel after being impressed of her true love and wish

Kate Middleton gives her heart to a little angel after being impressed of her true love and wish
BTS’ RM’s reaction to Jungkook’s boxing skill leaves internet in splits

BTS’ RM’s reaction to Jungkook’s boxing skill leaves internet in splits

Latest

view all