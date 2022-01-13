Ali Zafar and Gul Panra's track 'Larsha Pekhawar' becomes most watched Pakistani song of 2021

Pakistani renowned singers Ali Zafar and Gul Panra's collaborative track 'Larsha Pekhawar' has garnered more than 52 million views on YouTube, making it the most watched Pakistani song of 2021.

'Larsha Pekhawar', the refreshing version of the classic Pashto song which released on September 22, trended number one on the video streaming website for around five weeks in Sept and October.

Celebrated singer Atif Aslam's track "Rafta Rafta", featuring actress Sajal Ali, has racked in over 41 million views to take the second spot on the video streaming platform. The video, released in July 2021, was filmed in Skardu.



Ali Zafar's rendition of the iconic Naat 'Balaghal Ula Be Kamalihi' was the third most viewed video of 2021 with 32 million hits. The video shows the beautiful aerial view of the majestic Baadshahi Mosque.

While, Atif Aslam's rendition of renowned kalaam 'Mustafa Jaane Rehmat' hit over 22 million views to stay at fourth on the list.

Young Stunners' track 'Why Not Meri Jaan' also created quite the stir online it attracted more than 15 million views.



Farhan Saeed's 'Na Cher Malanga Nu', Asim Azhar's 'Yaad', Bilal Saeed's 'Mitti Da Khadona' and Sahir Ali Bagga and Alizeh Shah's 'Badnamiyan' were among the top ten Pakistani tracks released in 2021.