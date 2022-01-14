Video of boy, girl one-wheeling in Lahore goes viral

Police say one-wheeling stunts not only put bikers' lives at risk but also pose threat to the lives of other motorists, pedestrians.

Police say they are looking for girl, boy pulling off the dangerous stunt.

One-wheeling is prohibited by the law.

LAHORE: A video showing a girl and a boy risking their lives by performing a dangerous, one-wheeling motorbike stunt has gone viral on social media, Geo News reported Thursday.

In the viral video, the girl could be seen clinging onto the boy's back and sitting on his motorbike in an extremely precarious manner while he pulled off a wheelie on a busy underpass in Lahore's Defence Housing Authority (DHA) neighbourhood.

In the latter part of the video, the girl could be seen riding the bike, while the boy could be seen holding on to the handlebars of the vehicle as he allowed his body to float in the air.

According to police officials, young people on motorbikes performing stunts like one-wheeling not only put their lives at risk but also pose a threat to the lives of other motorists and pedestrians.



Police said they are searching for the wheelers seen in the video.

"No one is allowed to perform a dangerous stunt like one-wheeling," police said, adding that the act is prohibited by the law.