 
Showbiz
Friday Jan 14 2022
Priyanka Chopra reflects on getting angry at journalist: ‘People’s opinions not my quest’

Friday Jan 14, 2022

Priyanka Chopra recently recalled the time she got angry at Australian journalist, Peter Ford, who questioned her ‘qualification’ for announcing Oscar’s nominations.

During her recent chat with Vanity Fair, the Matrix Resurrections actor admitted that she tries to remain cool-headed most of the time but that comment made her lose her temper.

“I usually don’t get mad, but that just pissed me off,” she expressed. “No disrespect to these two but I’m not sure their contribution to the movies qualifies them to be announcing Oscar nominees.”

“I’ll be mad, I’ll be angry, I’ll be annoyed. I’ll speak about it to my family," Chopra continued. "I might cry a little bit, but it doesn’t change my relationship with my work and what my actual quest is. My quest is not people’s opinions."

"My quest is my job. My quest is making sure that when someone watches something that I have done, it moves them or they enjoy it. My personal life, who I am, all of that is not my job,” she explained.

