 
Showbiz
Friday Jan 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Mahira Khan stun with jaw-dropping hair transformation no one saw coming

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 14, 2022

Mahira Khan stun with jaw-dropping hair transformation no one saw coming
Mahira Khan stun with jaw-dropping hair transformation no one saw coming 

Superstar Mahira Khan recently unveiled her latest look and fans cannot stop gushing over her incredible hair transformation.

The Raees diva turned to her Instagram on Friday and shared two stunning pictures of her fresh fringe hair cut with fans.

Sharing the picture, the Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay actress wrote in caption, “I went for a trim.. first I asked for him to dye my hair pink and they are freaked out ( I will do it.. Im gonnaaa do it).. and then after the trim I went back and said cut me a fringe.”


The Verna actress also revealed her mother’s reaction to her new look. “I came back home and my mother went - Ya Allah!”

Mahira further added, “Is it a post two time Covid survivor thing? Mid life crisis? God knows.. all I know is I’ve never been the one who dyed my hair in school/ college.. not even a piercing here and there.. And this felt good. Just doing something on a whim.”

She also informed fans about her health and wrote, “I’m freshly omnicorn negative and insanely life positive.”

“P.S all tips for maintaining a fringe are welcome!” she concluded her fans.

In the shared pictures, the Bin Roye starlet can be seen showing off her new bangs with a hat. Fan couldn’t stop drooling over the actress’ gorgeous natural beauty as she flaunted her natural blush and flawless skin in the pictures.

Fans and fellow stars showered love and praise on her post. Ayesha Omer, Aima Baig and more reacted with hearts on her post.

More From Showbiz:

Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza, Lara Dutta are all smile in rare pic from Miss India 2000 pageant

Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza, Lara Dutta are all smile in rare pic from Miss India 2000 pageant

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani posts candid pic of AbRam & Karan Johar’s kids

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani posts candid pic of AbRam & Karan Johar’s kids
Priyanka Chopra reflects on getting angry at journalist: ‘People’s opinions not my quest’

Priyanka Chopra reflects on getting angry at journalist: ‘People’s opinions not my quest’
Priyanka Chopra says having children is 'big part' of her dreams with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra says having children is 'big part' of her dreams with Nick Jonas
Vicky Kaushal embraces Punjabi bride Katrina Kaif for first Lohri: See Photos

Vicky Kaushal embraces Punjabi bride Katrina Kaif for first Lohri: See Photos
Singer Aima Baig on FBR's radar for not paying income tax

Singer Aima Baig on FBR's radar for not paying income tax
Ali Zafar and Gul Panra's track 'Larsha Pekhawar' becomes most watched Pakistani song of 2021

Ali Zafar and Gul Panra's track 'Larsha Pekhawar' becomes most watched Pakistani song of 2021
Alia Bhatt thinks Ranbir Kapoor is the 'Sonam Kapoor of men's fashion'

Alia Bhatt thinks Ranbir Kapoor is the 'Sonam Kapoor of men's fashion'
Shah Rukh Khan hints on making a BTS series on his transformation for ‘Pathan’

Shah Rukh Khan hints on making a BTS series on his transformation for ‘Pathan’

Asha Bhosle shares update about Lata Mangeshkar's health following COVID-19

Asha Bhosle shares update about Lata Mangeshkar's health following COVID-19
FIA alerts UK’s National Crime Agency to launch probe against TikToker Hareem Shah

FIA alerts UK’s National Crime Agency to launch probe against TikToker Hareem Shah
Usman Mukhtar releases his first look from upcoming crime thriller

Usman Mukhtar releases his first look from upcoming crime thriller

Latest

view all