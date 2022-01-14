Pakistan welcomes UN's appeal for Afghan aid: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan — PID/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs third meeting of Apex Committee on Afghanistan.

Reiterates Pakistan's commitment to provide support to avert Afghan humanitarian crisis.

Apex Committee pledges not to abandon Afghans in their time of need.

Pakistan is committed to providing all possible support to avert the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan said while chairing the third meeting of the Apex Committee on Afghanistan on Friday.



"We welcome United Nation’s (UN) appeal for aid to Afghanistan,” a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office read.

During the meeting, the committee was briefed about the progress made on the "relief of in-kind humanitarian assistance worth Rs5 billion", comprising 50,000 MT of wheat among other food commodities, emergency and medical supplies, winter shelters and other goods.

The Apex Committee was informed that Afghanistan is on the verge of famine and crisis as the weather grows harsher and makes it difficult for people to get enough food and shelter.

The Apex Committee expressed concerns over the worsening situation in the neighbouring country and pledged not to abandon the Afghans in their time of need.

It also reiterated its appeal to the international community and relief agencies to provide aid to avert economic collapse and save precious lives in Afghanistan at this critical juncture.



The statement further stated that the premier directed the authorities concerned to boost bilateral cooperation with friendly countries to stave off the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan by exporting qualified and trained manpower specialised in medical, IT, finance, and accounting.



The premier issued directives to extend cooperation in the fields of railways, minerals, pharmaceuticals and media to help in Afghanistan’s rehabilitation and development.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Prime Minister's Adviser on Commerce Razzak Dawood, National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and other senior civil and military officials.