Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan hopes to win PSL 7

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan. —Twitter/File

Shadab defends decision to include Azam Khan in team.

"Azam has proved his mettle, he has performed well and I am sure he’ll do even better this time with us," he says.

“We are a good side this time and I am hopeful that we’ll continue to play better cricket like we did last year," he adds.

KARACHI: Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Islamabad United’s captain Shadab Khan is hopeful of a good show from his side in the upcoming edition of the PSL.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News, the all-rounder also defended the decision to include Azam Khan on his side, saying that the young wicket-keeper batter has got all the talent.

“Azam has proved his mettle, he has performed well, and I am sure he’ll do even better this time with us. We will work on his fitness too,” he said.

“I know he has been working hard to improve his fitness, that’s the thing he must do because he is very talented and if he can manage his fitness then I am sure he’ll reach the top,” Shadab said of Azam.

United had traded Iftekhar Ahmed with Quetta Gladiators to get services of Khan ahead of the players draft for PSL7.

Shadab said that he is satisfied with what he got to form the side for the tournament.

“We have retained most of our core players and that’s the key, the new inclusions are those who represent Islamabad United’s brand of cricket,” he said.

Islamabad United had retained Asif Ali, Hassan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Alex Hales, Paul Stirling and Mohammad Wasim Jr along with captain Shadab Khan.

It also managed to re-draft Colin Munro in players draft held after the retention round.

“We are a good side this time and I am hopeful that we’ll continue to play better cricket like we did last year but couldn’t finish. This time, I am sure we’ll go one step ahead and lift the PSL trophy for the third time,” Shadab said.

Shadab, when asked about his personal goal, said that he wants to contribute his part in making his team win the tournament.

“I believe that I am in a good form these days and will try to take maximum advantage of it,” he said.

Replying to a question, Shadab hoped that the crowd in Karachi and Lahore will also offer some support to Islamabad United.

“I expect some support from the crowd but which side they may cheer for, it will support Pakistan Cricket. But yeah, I will miss playing in Rawalpindi but you’ve limited options due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” he concluded.