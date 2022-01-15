 
pakistan
Saturday Jan 15 2022
By
APP

Murree admin prepares strategy amid snowfall alert

By
APP

Saturday Jan 15, 2022

Cars stranded in Murree after a snow blizzard hit the Pakistans hill city. — Reuters/File
Cars stranded in Murree after a snow blizzard hit the Pakistan's hill city. — Reuters/File

  • Rawalpindi district authorities develop plan to deal with extreme weather situations.
  • Preparations are made for an expected spell of rain and snowfall in coming weeks.
  • Snow removal and traffic management are given priority in the plan. 

Rawalpindi district authorities have developed a plan to deal with any unanticipated incidents that may occur during the upcoming rain and snowfall spell in Murree after nearly two dozen lives were lost in the hill station last week.

According to a press release issued on Friday, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, while presiding over a meeting to review the preparations, stated that a contingency plan has been finalised in case of any unforeseen circumstances.

Related items

Despite the fact that natural disasters are out of our control, we can reduce the rate of damage by implementing disaster management measures, he said.

According to the plan, during the snowfall spell, two control rooms will be established, which will be staffed 24 hours a day to listen to citizen complaints and ensure that they are provided with the necessary assistance as well as comprehensive guidance. 

The control room will be established at the Deputy Commissioner's Office in Rawalpindi as well as the Assistant Commissioner's Office in Murree.

Focal persons from all concerned departments will carry out their duties at the nerve centre. 

Snow removal and traffic management have been made top priorities in the new strategy. In addition, entry into Murree will be strictly regulated during this period, with no more than 8,000 vehicles permitted to enter the city.

It is pertinent to note that last week, a deadly snowstorm wreaked havoc and killed more than 20 people in Murree. 

Committee to probe Murree tragedy formed

Earlier this week, a committee to probe the Murree tragedy was finalised, with Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar vowing "impartial action" against all those found negligent in their duties.

The committee had been tasked to ascertain which government departments were responsible for the crisis situation that unfolded in Murree.

The committee was formed to assess what measures were taken to control the influx of visitors and vehicles.

Furthermore, the committee planned to look into what precautionary measures were taken by institutions in light of the weather advisory issued by the Met Office. 

It was also to determine whether a warning was run on media to dissuade people from travelling to the tourist destination.

The traffic control measures taken amid the snowstorm and after reports of the adverse weather conditions received, what safety measures were implemented, all were to be assessed by the committee and present in the report form in seven days.

More From Pakistan:

Karachi commissioner warns of sealing schools not vaccinating students

Karachi commissioner warns of sealing schools not vaccinating students
Bankrupt British-Pakistani hired to kill blogger activist in Netherlands

Bankrupt British-Pakistani hired to kill blogger activist in Netherlands
Sindh COVID-19 task force meets today as Karachi's positivity ratio surpasses 35%

Sindh COVID-19 task force meets today as Karachi's positivity ratio surpasses 35%
Pakistan records highest COVID-19 infections since August 25

Pakistan records highest COVID-19 infections since August 25
NAB Balochistan initiates probe against MPA, senior govt officials

NAB Balochistan initiates probe against MPA, senior govt officials
CM Sindh calls meeting on January 15 to discuss COVID-19 situation in Karachi

CM Sindh calls meeting on January 15 to discuss COVID-19 situation in Karachi
5.6-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

5.6-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Soldier embraces martyrdom as terrorists attack military post in Bannu

Soldier embraces martyrdom as terrorists attack military post in Bannu
Probe says 20 snowploughs parked at same place during Murree tragedy

Probe says 20 snowploughs parked at same place during Murree tragedy
Pakistan welcomes UN's appeal for Afghan aid: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan welcomes UN's appeal for Afghan aid: PM Imran Khan
HEC tells foreign universities to seek approval before offering programmes in Pakistan

HEC tells foreign universities to seek approval before offering programmes in Pakistan
Punjab govt forms medical board to examine Nawaz Sharif’s health reports

Punjab govt forms medical board to examine Nawaz Sharif’s health reports

Latest

view all