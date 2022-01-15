 
Showbiz
Saturday Jan 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Coke Studio 14: Abida Parveen & Naseebo Lal’s warm interaction wins hearts on Internet

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 15, 2022

The wait is finally over!

The 14th edition of the highly-anticipated musical show, Coke Studio, premiered with an iconic track Tu Jhoom, featuring music maestros; Sufi singer Abida Parveen and Punjabi artist Naseebo Lal.

The latest track has already left fans spellbound with amazing music production by Xulfi and dynamic performance by the two music icons.

While the track is breaking the internet with increasing number of views, a behind-the-scenes video clip, in which the Chaap Tilak Sab singer and the Groove Mera crooner could be seen warmly greeting each other before their performance, has also gone viral.


The moment was captured when Abida Parveen entered the studio and met Naseebo Lal with kind gesture. The short clip won hearts of the iconic singers’ millions of fans.

The second song from Coke Studio season 14 will be released on 21st January 2022.

Watch the latest track Tu Jhoom here.



