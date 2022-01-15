Priyanka Chopra admits someone else should have played 'Mary Kom'

Priyanka Chopra recently shared that she was surrounded by doubts about helming the character of 'Mary Kom' in her much-loved 2014 film.

During her recent interview with Vanity Fair, The Matrix Resurrections actor shared that before doing the project, she was worried about her appearance which didn’t look similar to that of the Indian Olympian’s.

Due to which, Chopra was convinced that someone from Northeast of the country should have been given the role.

“The part should have probably gone to someone from the northeast,” expressed the Quantico star.

“ But I was just greedy as an actor to get a chance to tell her story, because she inspired me so much, as a woman, as an Indian woman, as an athlete,” she explained.

Pee Cee also recalled, “When the filmmakers insisted I do (the role), I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m going to do it.’”

For those unversed, the movie revolves around the life of a boxer who bagged multiple awards for the country, including an Olympic medal.