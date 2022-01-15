 
Showbiz
Saturday Jan 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Kartik Aaryan recalls fanboy moment: stood outside Shah Rukh Khan’s house

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 15, 2022

Kartik Aaryan recalls fanboy moment: stood outside Shah Rukh Khan’s house
Kartik Aaryan recalls fanboy moment: stood outside Shah Rukh Khan’s house 

Kartik Aaryan took a trip down memory lane to recall the first time he came to Mumbai and met Shah Rukh Khan outside his residence.

During his conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor revisited his fanboy moment when he managed to capture a selfie with the superstar.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama star, who has won over millions hearts with his stunning acting shared, “When I came to Mumbai for the first time, I went outside Mannat (Khan’s house) as a fan.”

“It was a Sunday and it is said that sir comes out to wave to fans every Sunday. That day, he was leaving in his car and in that crowd, I actually got the opportunity to take a photo with him,” said Aaryan.

The 31-year-old actor also shared that he hasn’t told Khan about the selfie.

On the professional front, Aaryan was last seen in Dhamaka, in which he played a journalist. 

Meanwhile, he will soon be seen starring in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 along with Kiara Advani and Tabu.

More From Showbiz:

Hrithik Roshan had tested COVID positive few days before ex-wife Sussanne Khan, reports

Hrithik Roshan had tested COVID positive few days before ex-wife Sussanne Khan, reports
Priyanka Chopra admits someone else should have played 'Mary Kom'

Priyanka Chopra admits someone else should have played 'Mary Kom'
Coke Studio 14: Abida Parveen & Naseebo Lal’s warm interaction wins hearts on Internet

Coke Studio 14: Abida Parveen & Naseebo Lal’s warm interaction wins hearts on Internet

Sajal Aly death scene in 'Ishq-e-Laa' leaves fans in tears: 'She deserved better'

Sajal Aly death scene in 'Ishq-e-Laa' leaves fans in tears: 'She deserved better'
Mehwish Hayat joins Fawad Khan, Nimra Bucha for Ms Marvel?

Mehwish Hayat joins Fawad Khan, Nimra Bucha for Ms Marvel?
Aiman Khan, Minal Khan pose with their hubbies in picture-perfect selfie: Photo

Aiman Khan, Minal Khan pose with their hubbies in picture-perfect selfie: Photo
Arooj Aftab set to become first Pakistani to perform at Coachella music festival

Arooj Aftab set to become first Pakistani to perform at Coachella music festival
Abhishek Bhchan celebrates 15 years of ‘Guru’ with iconic dialogue

Abhishek Bhchan celebrates 15 years of ‘Guru’ with iconic dialogue
Mahira Khan stun with jaw-dropping hair transformation no one saw coming

Mahira Khan stun with jaw-dropping hair transformation no one saw coming

Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza, Lara Dutta are all smile in rare pic from Miss India 2000 pageant

Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza, Lara Dutta are all smile in rare pic from Miss India 2000 pageant

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani posts candid pic of AbRam & Karan Johar’s kids

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani posts candid pic of AbRam & Karan Johar’s kids
Priyanka Chopra reflects on getting angry at journalist: ‘People’s opinions not my quest’

Priyanka Chopra reflects on getting angry at journalist: ‘People’s opinions not my quest’

Latest

view all