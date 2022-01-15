Kartik Aaryan recalls fanboy moment: stood outside Shah Rukh Khan’s house

Kartik Aaryan took a trip down memory lane to recall the first time he came to Mumbai and met Shah Rukh Khan outside his residence.

During his conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor revisited his fanboy moment when he managed to capture a selfie with the superstar.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama star, who has won over millions hearts with his stunning acting shared, “When I came to Mumbai for the first time, I went outside Mannat (Khan’s house) as a fan.”

“It was a Sunday and it is said that sir comes out to wave to fans every Sunday. That day, he was leaving in his car and in that crowd, I actually got the opportunity to take a photo with him,” said Aaryan.

The 31-year-old actor also shared that he hasn’t told Khan about the selfie.

On the professional front, Aaryan was last seen in Dhamaka, in which he played a journalist.

Meanwhile, he will soon be seen starring in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 along with Kiara Advani and Tabu.