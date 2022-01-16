Kanye West ‘controls’ Julia Fox like ‘he did Kim,’ insiders reveal

American rapper Kanye West has grabbed massive media attention for his hot-and-heavy romance with actress Julia Fox.

However, insiders have claimed that the romance, which is making headlines on tabloids, is turning into some sort of a controlling relationship.

The Donda star, who is going all out in love with Fox, transforming her into a fashion icon, he once made Kim, reveals source.

“Kanye’s doing with Julia what he did to Kim,” said an insider. “He’s controlling what she wore — making sure she appears as the set image that he has in his mind.”

Fox on the contrary, feels dating Kanye is a dream come true. “It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment,” Fox wrote. “I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time… Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!” said Fox in a note.