 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West ‘controls’ Julia Fox like ‘he did Kim,’ insiders reveal

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 16, 2022

Kanye West ‘controls’ Julia Fox like ‘he did Kim,’ insiders reveal
Kanye West ‘controls’ Julia Fox like ‘he did Kim,’ insiders reveal

American rapper Kanye West has grabbed massive media attention for his hot-and-heavy romance with actress Julia Fox.

However, insiders have claimed that the romance, which is making headlines on tabloids, is turning into some sort of a controlling relationship.

The Donda star, who is going all out in love with Fox, transforming her into a fashion icon, he once made Kim, reveals source.

“Kanye’s doing with Julia what he did to Kim,” said an insider. “He’s controlling what she wore — making sure she appears as the set image that he has in his mind.”

Fox on the contrary, feels dating Kanye is a dream come true. “It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment,” Fox wrote. “I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time… Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!” said Fox in a note.

More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck admits his romance with Jennifer Lopez overshadowed 'Gigli'

Ben Affleck admits his romance with Jennifer Lopez overshadowed 'Gigli'
Italian fashion pioneer Nino Cerruti dies

Italian fashion pioneer Nino Cerruti dies
Kanye West arrives at Chicago's birthday after claiming Kim K hid the location

Kanye West arrives at Chicago's birthday after claiming Kim K hid the location
Inside Kim Kardashian's Chicago, Kylie Jenner's Stormi's 'Barbie' birthday party

Inside Kim Kardashian's Chicago, Kylie Jenner's Stormi's 'Barbie' birthday party
Bob Saget widow Kelly Rizzo mourns death of husband: 'He was love'

Bob Saget widow Kelly Rizzo mourns death of husband: 'He was love'
Kris Jenner wishes granddaughter Chicago on her fourth birthday

Kris Jenner wishes granddaughter Chicago on her fourth birthday
Zayn Malik cheated on Gigi Hadid with TOWIE star: 'He was obsessed'

Zayn Malik cheated on Gigi Hadid with TOWIE star: 'He was obsessed'
Kim Kardashian wishes 'twin' Chicago on 4th birthday: 'The ultimate princess!'

Kim Kardashian wishes 'twin' Chicago on 4th birthday: 'The ultimate princess!'
Celine Dion cancels N.America tour due to health troubles

Celine Dion cancels N.America tour due to health troubles
'Vikings' Bjorn actor pays tribute to his mother

'Vikings' Bjorn actor pays tribute to his mother

Prince Harry's security in UK: Full text of statement from his legal representative

Prince Harry's security in UK: Full text of statement from his legal representative

Harry wants judicial review of UK's decision not to allow him to pay for his security

Harry wants judicial review of UK's decision not to allow him to pay for his security

Latest

view all