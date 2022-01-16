Pete Davidson jokes his life is more fun than anyone else amid Kanye West’s diss

Pete Davidson is seemingly not worried after Kanye West allegedly sent him threats of physical abuse in new song with The Game as he joked about his personal life on Saturday Night Live.

Davidson, who has been making headlines with his newly-ignited romance with Kim Kardashian, graced the show in avatar of the American President Joe Biden who came from an alternate world.

During the skit, he introduced himself, "I am Joe Biden from the real universe.”

"The time line you are all living in is about to collapse,” he added.

The 28-year-old TV personality appeared to be unfazed by the diss as he seemingly hinted at his personal life while calling it 'fun'.

"Everyone on Earth is better off in the real world except one man named Pete Davidson. This world is maybe more fun for him", said Davidson. (Quoted by Just Jared)