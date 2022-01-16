 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Pete Davidson jokes his life is more fun than anyone else amid Kanye West’s diss

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 16, 2022

Pete Davidson jokes his life is more fun than anyone else amid Kanye West’s diss
Pete Davidson jokes his life is more fun than anyone else amid Kanye West’s diss

Pete Davidson is seemingly not worried after Kanye West allegedly sent him threats of physical abuse in new song with The Game as he joked about his personal life on Saturday Night Live.

Davidson, who has been making headlines with his newly-ignited romance with Kim Kardashian, graced the show in avatar of the American President Joe Biden who came from an alternate world.

During the skit, he introduced himself, "I am Joe Biden from the real universe.”

"The time line you are all living in is about to collapse,” he added.

The 28-year-old TV personality appeared to be unfazed by the diss as he seemingly hinted at his personal life while calling it 'fun'.

"Everyone on Earth is better off in the real world except one man named Pete Davidson. This world is maybe more fun for him", said Davidson. (Quoted by Just Jared)

More From Entertainment:

How Prince Charles planned Prince Andrew's downfall over Christmas

How Prince Charles planned Prince Andrew's downfall over Christmas

Britney Spears reveals she loves sister Jamie Lynn ‘unconditionally’

Britney Spears reveals she loves sister Jamie Lynn ‘unconditionally’

How Kate Middleton's Christmas carol concert helped royal family

How Kate Middleton's Christmas carol concert helped royal family

Kendall Jenner responds to criticism over her choice of dress for a wedding event

Kendall Jenner responds to criticism over her choice of dress for a wedding event
Selena Gomez, not Pete Davidson, to host Oscars 2022

Selena Gomez, not Pete Davidson, to host Oscars 2022
Piers Morgan hits out at Prince Harry and Meghan for 'fleecing' the Queen

Piers Morgan hits out at Prince Harry and Meghan for 'fleecing' the Queen
Prince Andrew would 'scream' if maids ruined his teddy bear collection

Prince Andrew would 'scream' if maids ruined his teddy bear collection
Lili Reinhart weighs in on being 'vulnerable' against body image

Lili Reinhart weighs in on being 'vulnerable' against body image
BTS Crosswalk Concert: James Corden protects Suga from sun in latest backstage video

BTS Crosswalk Concert: James Corden protects Suga from sun in latest backstage video
Prince Charles' new year statement was a clear message for Andrew amid his assault case

Prince Charles' new year statement was a clear message for Andrew amid his assault case
'UK Home Office trying to get Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, kids killed?'

'UK Home Office trying to get Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, kids killed?'
Olivia Wilde sends support to beau Harry Styles for his MCU debut

Olivia Wilde sends support to beau Harry Styles for his MCU debut

Latest

view all