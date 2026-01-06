Zach Bryan shares emotional detail about wife Samantha’s wedding dress

Zach Bryan is opening up about a deeply meaningful detail from his wedding to Samantha Leonard.

After the Something in the Orange singer, 29, confirmed that the couple tied the knot in an Instagram post on December 31, 2025, he revealed that Leonard honoured his late mother in a touching way on their big day.

“Samantha went out of her way to put my mom's wedding dress lace on her dress and I cried for a good bit,” Bryan wrote on his Instagram Stories on January 5. “Meant so much sweetheart, thank you,” he added.

In a following slide, Bryan shared a photo of his late mother, Annette, on her wedding day. “Wish you were here about now gorgeous,” he wrote over the image. Bryan’s mother passed away in 2016.

On January 2, Leonard shared wedding photos on Instagram from the couple’s ceremony, which appeared to take place at the Basílica de Santa María del Coro in San Sebastián, Spain.

The photos showed the couple exchanging vows inside the ornate church, surrounded by floral arrangements.

One image captured Bryan wiping away tears as Leonard stood before him in a lace wedding gown with sheer sleeves and a long veil. Another showed the newlyweds sitting together as Leonard held a bouquet of white flowers.

Leonard captioned the post simply, “forever xx.”

Bryan confirmed their marriage after a video circulated online showing the couple leaving in a car marked with a “Just Married” sign.

He later shared a post of himself holding Leonard, along with a video of him singing Bruce Springsteen’s Tougher Than the Rest at their wedding celebration.