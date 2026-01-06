Kelly Ripa shares one thing she says 'no' to wear on airplane

Kelly Ripa shares her honest thoughts on airplane travel

Kelly Ripa is sharing her thoughts on airplane fashion — or the lack of it.

During the Monday, January 5 episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the 55-year-old host revealed that she doesn’t wear a bra when she flies, while discussing new travel trends with her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos.

While talking about “raw-dogging” flights — sitting through a flight without entertainment — Ripa said, “Do you know about 'naked flying?' So we all know the term 'raw-dogging,' which I hate.”

She added that staring straight ahead on a flight sounded like “a precursor to psychopathy.”

Ripa then explained another trend making the rounds: naked flying, which has nothing to do with clothes. “Naked flying is where you board the flight with zero luggage,” she said, adding that people do it “just to say they do it.”

That’s when Ripa made a surprising confession. “I don't wear a bra on an airplane,” she said. “I just refuse. I feel like life is hard. What's the point?”

She added, “Let's face it, I don't need a bra. This bra is so I have a place to clip my mic. That's the only reason. That's why I'm wearing it.”

Consuelos joked that he imagined something very different. “You need support! Guys need support.”

Ripa laughed and said, “I've been doing that for years,” before announcing, “This is the year I try naked flying.”

According to Thrillist, naked flying comes in three forms: traveling with almost nothing, stuffing pockets with essentials, or shipping luggage ahead to your destination.