 
pakistan
Monday Jan 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Hareem Shah urges Shahzad Akbar to focus on Nawaz Sharif's case instead of her

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 17, 2022

  • Hareem Shah says that "Nawaz Sharif is enjoying his life here in London but Shahzad Akbar couldn't do anything about it."
  • Says "only proof of money laundering against me will work in the courts of London, not empty talks".
  • Says she can "reveal more secrets and facts".

LONDON: Following the decision of the Pakistan government to initiate a money-laundering probe against Tik Tok star Hareem Shah, the social media sensation has urged Prime Minister's aide on accountability Shahzad Akber to "focus on PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's case instead of wasting time probing her," Geo News reported Sunday.

Talking to Geo News in London, Hareem Shah said that Nawaz Sharif is "enjoying his life here in London and going to restaurants but Shahzad Akbar could not do anything to bring him back to Pakistan."

The Tik Tok star went on to say that "only proof related to money laundering cases will work here in the courts of London against me, and not empty talks," adding that, “I am not scared of cases, however, I can reveal more secrets and facts.”

She further shed light on her earlier statement related to Pakistan’s passport ranking, saying that "I had only spoken the truth about the Pakistani passport."

Due to the incompetency of the incumbent government, the value of the Pakistani passport, as well as its currency, continues to lose its value, she added.

The social media sensation further said, “I am ready to coordinate with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and authorities in London regarding the alleged money laundering case against me.”

In a bid to mock Pakistani authorities, she said: “I think officials here in London do not bother to read letters from Pakistan, they simply throw them in the dustbin."

It should be recalled that last week, the FIA had decided to write a letter to the United Kingdom's National Crime Agency (NCA) to take action against Hareem Shah after she posted a video in which she could be seen flashing stacks of British pounds.

She not only flaunted the money but claimed that she "successfully transported the money from Pakistan to the UK" as against the law.

On the occasion, British-Pakistani businessman and Hareem’s foster brother Daniyal Malik said: "I have personally contacted Scotland yard and told them about Hareem Shah staying in London and the money- laundering case but the police showed no interest."

The money-laundering case

It is worth mentioning here that on January 10, 2022, the TikToker had uploaded a video on social media in which she could be seen flaunting stacks of British pounds.

After her video went viral, Shahzad Akbar spoke about the ongoing controversy surrounding Shah and had said that "money laundering is not a subject that one can joke about."

Akbar, while addressing a press conference in Lahore, had said that the FIA had taken notice of Shah's video and launched an inquiry into the matter.

He said that the controversial video had also been shared with a British probe agency.

Following the FIA's decision to launch a money-laundering probe against Shah, she had later retracted the statement about carrying money abroad.

Later on, Daniyal Malik, who is a British-Pakistani businessman and former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) candidate for the 2018 elections, had come forward to defend Shah, saying that the money shown in the video belonged to him and she was only making a "fun video."

More From Pakistan:

Imran Khan's departure only solution to all problems: Sirajul Haq

Imran Khan's departure only solution to all problems: Sirajul Haq
Four PML-N leaders hell-bent on removing Nawaz Sharif from party: Fawad Chaudhry

Four PML-N leaders hell-bent on removing Nawaz Sharif from party: Fawad Chaudhry
President Alvi apologises to senior citizen over FBR's administrative injustice

President Alvi apologises to senior citizen over FBR's administrative injustice

Probe committee report says Murree incident occurred due to administrative negligence: sources

Probe committee report says Murree incident occurred due to administrative negligence: sources
Sindh announces pay cuts for govt employees who refuse to wear a mask

Sindh announces pay cuts for govt employees who refuse to wear a mask
Shahbaz Sharif says he is 'Imran Khan’s worst nightmare'

Shahbaz Sharif says he is 'Imran Khan’s worst nightmare'
Shahbaz Sharif has 'asked for a deal for four people', Gill claims

Shahbaz Sharif has 'asked for a deal for four people', Gill claims
Murree toll would have been 30 to 40 if I hadn't gone there: Sheikh Rasheed

Murree toll would have been 30 to 40 if I hadn't gone there: Sheikh Rasheed

Murree tragedy: Probe committee recommends sealing of illegal hotels

Murree tragedy: Probe committee recommends sealing of illegal hotels
'No one above law': Murad Raas supports Australian court's decision to deport Djokovic

'No one above law': Murad Raas supports Australian court's decision to deport Djokovic

Over 400 Pakistani researchers published papers in clone journal

Over 400 Pakistani researchers published papers in clone journal
Early polls likely to be nip and tuck affair between PML-N and PTI

Early polls likely to be nip and tuck affair between PML-N and PTI

Latest

view all