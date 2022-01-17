Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox stun in first event appearance since engagement

Popular American stars, actress Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly looked drop dead gorgeous during their first red carpet appearance as an engaged couple on Saturday.

The pair, who looked super loved up, dropped stunning pictures together at the glam Dolce & Gabbana Men’s F/W23 fashion show in Milan, Italy, over the weekend.

For the glamorous red carpet event, MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, wore a stunning black diamond-encrusted suit with a matching turtleneck from Dolce & Gabbana's new collection.

He completed his look with sparkly boots, matching gloves, silver earrings and multiple lip rings.

Meanwhile, Fox, 35, opted for a lingerie-inspired top featuring a lace bodysuit, paired with black leather pants with lace-up detailing and a glam diamond-encrusted belt, matching her fiancé.

She completed her look with black pump heels, a crystal-covered handbag, and a rhinestone choker.

The 31-year-old rapper later entertained the crowd with a musical performance, before walking the runway himself in a pearl-encrusted suit with studded details.

Fox and MGK announced their engagement via social media. The two exchanged rings on January 11 in Puerto Rico, the same location where they fell in love on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass.