Mel B's daughter Phoenix hints at possible collaboration with Cruz Beckham

David and Victoria Beckham's son Cruz, 20, is also building a name for himself in music

Geo News Digital Desk
January 07, 2026

Mel Bs daughter Phoenix Brown has opened up about her career plans
Mel B's daughter, Phoenix Brown, has spoken up about her career plans and a possible collaboration with fellow Spice Baby Cruz Beckham in a new interview.

The 26-year-old nepo baby - whose mother, Mel B, rose to fame as part of the Spice Girls alongside Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Mel C and Emma Bunton is now carving out her own path as an aspiring artist and DJ. 

Meanwhile, David and Victoria Beckham's son Cruz, 20, is also building a name for himself in music, proving that talent runs in the family.

And now speaking to Heat Magazine, Phoenix touched on the topic of fellow nepo baby Cruz saying of his tunes: 'I can't wait to hear it. I'd love to play for him some day, that would be lit.'

She also spoke about her relationship with Victoria, saying: 'I love her and everything she does. She's like family to me. 

'On if she spends time with the Beckham kids which also includes Brooklyn, Romeo and Harper, she said: 'Every now and then, they're busy so whenever we get a chance we'll see each other. I see Cruz and Romeo sometimes but everyone's doing their own thing.'

Rumours of a Spice Girls reunion have swirled in recent years and Mel B and Victoria remain close, however she did not attend her wedding to Rory Mcphee last year.

It comes after Phoenix revealed that her mum once told her: 'I'm the famous one and you're not' as she insisted she won't be a 'shadow' of her success.

