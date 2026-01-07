 
Geo News

Nick Jonas has THIS Priyanka Chopra song on repeat

The Jonas Brothers recently wrapped their international tour

By
Mariha Ghazal
|

January 07, 2026

Nick Jonas grooves to THIS Priyanka Chopra song
Nick Jonas grooves to THIS Priyanka Chopra song

Nick Jonas has once again captured fan's attention with his latest Instagram reel.

The Jonas Brothers bandmember took to Instagram to put up a short clip on his official account that sent fans into frenzy.

He captioned the post as “Vacation eyes. Sound ⬆️."

The clip shows the Gut Punch hitmaker grooving in a relaxed, playful mood and fans can’t get enough.

Wearing a black shirt, sunglasses, and a cap, Nick dances casually to Priyanka Chopra and Sunil Grover’s fun performance of Baby Slowly Slowly which has gone viral.

The on-screen text humorously read, “My brain every five seconds.”

Sitting beside him is The Sky is Pink actress smiling and sharing the relaxed vibe.

The playful clip immediately caught the attention of his 35+ million followers.

The 33-year-old’s reel quickly drew thousands of likes and comments

Many of his fans flooded the comments section with heart emojis.

Within hours, the post drew thousands of likes and comments.

One fan wrote, "This is how my man should support when I'm embarrassing enough."

Another added, "Nickation eyeeees [followed by heart emoji]".

This playful post came after a busy time for Joe Jonas' brother.

The Jonas Brothers recently wrapped their international tour which saw sold-out shows across North America and Europe.

More From Entertainment

What is Conformity Gate theory in 'Stranger Things'
What is Conformity Gate theory in 'Stranger Things'
Glen Powell rings in new year with famous ex, rumoured girlfriend video
Glen Powell rings in new year with famous ex, rumoured girlfriend
Joel Edgerton receives special email from Michael Keaton after 'Train Dreams' video
Joel Edgerton receives special email from Michael Keaton after 'Train Dreams'
Jennifer Aniston reveals secret about her signature blonde hair video
Jennifer Aniston reveals secret about her signature blonde hair
Sadie Sink finally breaks silence on viral 'Stranger Things' scene
Sadie Sink finally breaks silence on viral 'Stranger Things' scene
Chilli, Matthew Lawrence warn couples not to ignore red flags
Chilli, Matthew Lawrence warn couples not to ignore red flags